In different places the camera test that Tobey Maguire made for the movie Spider-Man has come to light, where the actor does not wear the hero’s suit for his audition

With the return to the scene of Tobey Maguire as one of the variants of the wall-crawler in Spider-Man: No Way Home, some unpublished material from the first film that Maguire starred in as Spidey in 2002 began to appear in networks.

The site IGN rescued from its archives Tobey Maguire’s camera test to be selected as Spider-Man. It should be noted that for this camera test Maguire does not use the Spidey suit, on the contrary, he has a naked torso to perform in the test as the hero created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko.

In this same video is JK Simmons’ camera test, which SMASH shared with you in recent weeks, where the actor makes the first scene seen in the 2002 film directed by Sam Raimi.

You can also see in this video the costume tests of the main Spider-Man characters, such as Norman Osborn, Mary Jane Watson, and Uncles Ben and May Parker, not forgetting the friendly neighbor.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is already in theaters in Mexico.

Source: IGN

