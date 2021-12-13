Microsoft sponsored an e-sports tournament this weekend with prizes totaling $ 10,000. It is nothing strange: the company is behind the development of multiple renowned video games, from Minecraft to MS Flight Simulator, through Age of Empires.

Only, in this case, the tournament participants were not testing their skills with any video game, but with an office program. Specifically, Microsoft Excel.





Yes, you read that right: the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) has brought together top 128 users? players? of the spreadsheet program par excellence. The qualifying round began on November 13 and ended in a final round, with 8 participants, which was broadcasted both by YouTube and by the famous sports television channel ESPN.

Although we relate the spreadsheets to serious and formal settings, everything that surrounded the tournament, from the presentations of the participants to the presence of jovial commentators (among which Bill Jelen, head of MrExcel.com stands out and ‘Most valuable professional’ by Microsoft), it was reminiscent of the typical format of e-sports competitions.

What is an MS Excel tournament like?

FMWC rules state that each round competitors are presented with a 1-5 page long case study that present real-world problems (most of the time typical of a workday, other times you see something more atypical), in addition to 6-15 questions of varying complexity and scoring.

Of course, the problems have to be answered using the participants’ financial modeling skills and a spreadsheet. Y players earn points based on the accuracy and speed of their responses evaluated.

Finally, the victory (and the title of ‘Excel Master’) fell to the side of Australian Andrew Ngai after facing Canadian Michael Jarman in the final. Naps interested in testing the problems they both had to face Throughout the different rounds of the tournament (perhaps with a view to training to participate in the next edition), they are all available in the FMWC online store.

Or maybe you prefer to compete in a similar but larger tournament, which addresses the use of the main tools of the MS Office suite, in that case, you should know that there is a Microsoft Office Specialist World Championship, which test your skills with Excel, Word and PowerPoint.

Image | Based on an original from The International at KeyArena (via Flickr)