In Denmark, a severe snowstorm ended in a sleepover at an IKEA store where around 30 people were gathered.

Aalborg, a city in Denmark, has experienced one of the worst snowfalls in its history, a totally natural situation given that in that country it is in the winter season, which sometimes lasts up to four months, from December to March.

In this sense, snowfalls on the Peninsula can last up to 125 days, while on the islands, their duration can reach up to 100 days; the presence of snow is very common and, during winter, temperatures are 0.5 ° C ..

Based on this, on the one hand, it is not surprising that in these times heavy snowfalls arrive in the country, but what has caused a certain furor is the one that took place last Wednesday, which had a great end for the IKEA store.

And it is that a storm that dropped 30 centimeters of snow caused that around 30 people were trapped inside an IKEA store, between workers and customers of the store.

The event went on for so long that people even had to stay overnight in the exhibition halls, which ended up turning into a big sleepover that some describe as “a once-in-a-lifetime experience.”

Peter Elmose, store manager, mentioned the site Insider that group of people spent the night watching television, playing cards, eating in the cafeteria, among other activities, among which watching a soccer game all together and Christmas movies.

“I have been working at IKEA and have never experienced this before. We had some hot cinnamon buns, hot chocolate, and coffee. There was even some beer, “Elmose said.

Of course, nobody expected it; no one expected a storm of such magnitude to hit. Given this, and because this type of weather situation can cause serious accidents, which is why the manager of the establishment himself decided not to let anyone out, both the employees and the customers who were there at that time.

“At the end of the afternoon, the wind began to blow very strongly, public transport stopped and it quickly became impossible to drive on the roads. It was too dangerous to go out and we couldn’t get our employees to take these risks and then, with six customers left, we invited them too, ”said Peter Elmose.

Now, the thing did not stop there, because still the next day, around seven in the morning, those who remained locked in the IKEA store were able to enjoy a collective breakfast, talking and sharing their experience.

One of the consumers who were trapped, revealed to TV2, during an interview, that what happened in said confinement was a great experience and that he would not even rule out living it again.

After a night in which several pieces of furniture (sofas) had to be moved so that customers had a place to sleep, at 10 am the next day, everything was ready in the store to receive people.

In the end, a completely foreign matter for the store, it became one of the best experiences for some of its customers and, in turn, a marketing method that, without a doubt, will make those who were trapped do not detach from the brand .

“Everyone found a nice and comfortable bed and got to try and test our range,” said Peter Elmose, who also called the impromptu sleepover that came with that snowstorm a “great experience”.

