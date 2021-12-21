This was the scrapped plans for The Amazing Spider-Man 3

Director Marc Webb revealed his plans for both The Amazing Spider-Man 3, as well as The Sinister Six movie.

Similar to the comics What If…? Let’s ask a hypothetical question: What if The Amazing Spider-Man 3 hadn’t been canceled by Sony Pictures? We probably wouldn’t have seen Spidey in the MCU. But the course of the history of the Spider-Man Sony Universe would be different, and indeed even interesting with ambitious plans that started with The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

Do not miss: Discover the easter eggs that Spider-Man: No Way Home gave us

In 2014 The Amazing Spider-Man 2 hit theaters, but from the reception at the box office to external factors, such as the North Korean hacker attack on Sony’s servers where various studio plans were revealed, led to the Japanese company to sign an agreement with Marvel Studios to include the wall-crawler in the MCU.

But if this agreement had not been reached, Sony would have advanced in the plans to integrate a universe of films based on the characters emanating from the pages of the wall-crawler, starting with The Amazing Spider-Man 3.

The Sinister Six on stage

After the release of Tha Amazing Spider-Man 2, the releases of The Siniester Six and Venom were planned, ahead of the release of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 (scheduled for June 10, 2016) and The Amazing Spider-Man 4 (May 4 , 2018)

A disturbing character on the scene was Gustav Fier (Michael Massee), better known as The Gentleman, who was in charge of recruiting The Sinister Six, a kind of Nick Fury for The Sinister Six, who would have their own spin-off .

This first line-up of The Siniester Six would include characters like Lizard, Electro, Rhino, Vulture and Doctor Octopus, which would be commanded by Norman Osborn (Chris Coper), whose body would have been frozen after his death was announced.

For this film both Felicia Hardy (Felicity Jones) and Alistair Smythe (BJ Novak) would appear as Black Cat and Spider-Slayer, respectively.

Spider-Man vs Green Goblin and The Siniester Six

After the premiere of The Siniester Six, the premiere of The Amazing Spider-Man 3 was thought, where Richard Parker (Campbell Scott) would return from the dead while Peter Parker mourns the death of Gwen Stacy, something that is found in a scene removed.

In addition to the return of Richard Parker, Captain George Stacy, Gwen’s father, would return to the plot as Peter would know a way to return the dead to reality.

“We had talked about The Sinester Six, we were going to make the Sinister Six movie before doing the third part, I wanted it that wayDirector Marc Webb told Den of Geek. “Osborn was going to be the main villain, replacing his mutated son Harry Osborn (DeHaan)… He was going to go out and lead the Sinister Six. In fact, we had also talked a bit about Vulture“

In The Amazing Spider-Man 3 the wall-crawler would face The Sinister Six for the first time, something that materialized in the MCU, when Spidey fought the Vulture in Spider-Man: Homecoming and the clash with five of the Sinister Six in Spider- Man: Far From Home.

Spider-Man: No Way Home, the conclusion of 20 years of arachnid history in the cinema

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is already in theaters in Mexico.

It may interest you: Enjoy the first minute of Spider-Man: No Way Home!

Source: Den of geek

Catch great Spider-Man stories in the Smash-Luxe

On these dates do not miss the opportunity to make yourself a collector’s item. Personalize your passion with the Smash Luxe Collection: Spider-Man, a numbered deluxe box that, in addition to your name, contains:

Spider-Men: The Complete Collection

Spider-Man / Deadpool

Ultimate Spider-Man: Power and Responsibility

You will receive these volumes in a metallic box and in your name, or in the name of whoever you wish to give this collector’s item as a gift.

It is also being read

Controversy over the new Spider-Man

Benicio del Toro and Zoe Saldana inaugurate the new Disney attraction

Deadpool and Spider-Man make fun of Batman and Superman!

Spider-Man will have a new love interest in the MCU

Kids get stung by a black widow for wanting to be Spider-Man