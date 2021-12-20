This was the passage of Corsair with its products in Argentina Game Show Flow 2021

Corsair made its way through the Argentian Game Show, and participated in many ways, accompanying its resellers and giving great gifts to attendees. We will tell you everything in this note!

Corsair also went through the Argentina Game Show Flow 2021, the event of Gaming most important of Argentina. There, he was able to participate in different spaces, together with his resellers and brands that it sponsors as a sponsor.

The complete experience of Corsair during the event it was varied. They were present in different ways so that no one was left without knowing their products specially dedicated to gaming.

To get started, Corsair He was one of the great sponsors in the main arena. There, they were able to exhibit their best products and share the stage with local stars from the esports, living the finals that were played. They were also present with their room streaming, beside The cat.

To cheer up the audience, along with the Cosplayers Sophie Valentine and Hika, Corsair was giving the event attendees 300 Katar Pro mouses so that they can incorporate the best experience gaming on their computers. Corsair mouses were also part of the prizes won by the winners of the tournaments played during the event. The reseller Atajo was also part of those who joined in giving prizes to the attendees.

To complement the list of celebrities who passed through the Stand, the influencers Julieta Allegretti (GirlOfNox) and Lucas Gonzalez (LucasTech), representatives of the brand, made a live broadcast where a bundle of products was also raffled. Nocturns Gaming was also part of the Elgato experience, where you could take your professional photo on a chroma background using the brand’s products.

They were three intense days of being in contact with the fans of the brand, giving many prizes and having a good time returning to the face-to-face events.

Share it with whoever you want