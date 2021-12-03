In recent chapters of Dragon Ball Super, we have discovered more about the past of Bardock, Goku’s father, only in chapter 77 of the manga we discover that he protected Monaito and Granola from Frieza’s army, because he felt compassion as with his own children. And it seems that in the near future, his story will reveal more mysteries about it. Now, thanks to a few sketches, we even know what it was going to look like originally.

In fact, we found out what the original design looked like from Bardock and his team (who had the biggest changes) thanks to the account of Twitter Kakarotzu23. In the image he shared on social media, we see an early version of Goku’s father, made by Katsuyoshi Nakatsuru, who was part of the Dragon Ball Z team at the time.

At the top of the image you can read the legend: «¡¡Never seen before! Nakatsuru-shi’s Sketch Collection. (Bardock) was drawn under the idea that he has the same face as Goku‘. In this way, we can appreciate that that was the only point that did not change so much, except for his scar. (which went from being an angular line to the characteristic x that we saw in its final version):

As we mentioned, we can see that both his clothes and some features of his body are slightly different from the original version that we met in the Dragon Ball TV Special, in which Bardock first appeared.. His most noticeable changes are in his uniform and the shape of his scar. On the other hand, his team did have great aesthetic changes, even none of them kept his name in the final version.

Based on the image of the original Dragon Ball sketches: «These sketches of Bardock’s team were drawn in the summer of 1990. In addition, there are other illustrations of the Kanassans and Frieza’s forces doctor. In the final version, all other characters were renamed except for Bardock.‘.

It is not surprising that there are changes between the first sketches of a Dragon Ball character. For example, Goku in his adult form went through several stages until the final form that we know today..

There have been more external cases such as that of Beerus, who was originally based on a sphinx cat that Akira Toriyama met.. Be that as it may, it seems that the decisions of this team have been the correct ones, as these characters have remained in the memory of their community of fans.

Who is Bardock in Dragon Ball Super?

In the current saga of Dragon Ball Super, Bardock is responsible for saving the life of both Monaito and Granola himself, because although he was sent by Freeza to destroy the planet in which the Namekians and the Cereal race lived in harmony, he decided to protect them from their terrible end.

Everything changed when Bardock sees a cerealiana protecting her baby. At that moment, Bardock remembered the moment he saw Kakarrot (Goku), his own son being born. While Gine, his wife, treated the little baby with love and affection, he did not know what the future of this little one would be. It seems that this saiyan warrior had a moment of reflection.

To defend Monaito and Granola, he had to face the hitmen of Heata, as well as his powerful warrior Gas. Although at that time, he did not possess the power bestowed by the Dragon Balls, he was still a worthy adversary.

In the current arc of Dragon Ball super, Monaito himself warns Goku and Vegeta of the immense power that Gas possesses at this time. It seems that both son and father cannot undo their past and will have to face Freeza’s former workers to stay alive.

If you are interested in being aware of the most recent chapters of the Dragon Ball Super manga and of Goku’s path as one of the most powerful warriors in his universe, we recommend you to be aware of Manga Plus by Shueisha. Perhaps, soon we will know more about Bardock or other legendary warriors.