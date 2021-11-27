Completing the medical career is a great achievement and marks the beginning of the educational stage to enter the professional. Although in some cases it can be extended through postgraduate studies. Some universities offer master’s degrees or seminars that have curricular value. But one path that thousands of young people choose each year is to become specialists, but to achieve this they must pass a complicated test. All this leads us to a question: do you know which was the only hospital that did not offer places in the 2021 National Examination of Aspiring Medical Residences (ENARM)?

Applicants’ main complaints

Before proceeding, it is necessary to point out that this year the applicants have indicated that there were many irregularities. The main one was at the time of registration to choose a specialty because the platform created by the Interinstitutional Commission for the Training of Human Resources for Health (CIFRHS) presented constant failures. For this reason, many were harmed and could not conclude their processes successfully.

Similarly, disgust has been expressed for the unfulfilled promise of the Ministry of Health (SSa). Although at the beginning he said that he would grant 30 thousand places in the end, it was not true. As a consequence, many feel cheated and cheated.

Now, based on the official information published by the CIFRHS, this year 17,936 places were granted. Of the occupied spaces, 16,520 Mexican doctors and physicians will carry out their specialty in the different institutions that make up the National Health System and another thousand will do so in Havana, Cuba, through scholarships granted by the National Council of Science and Technology ( Conacyt).

In this way, the promise was not fulfilled and there was even a setback. In last year’s ENARM they were selected 18,173 young people. So now there were 237 fewer spaces. When making a breakdown, where there was an increase was in the places for foreign doctors. Last year there were 263 places and this time 420 were awarded.

Hospital that appears in the call but does not offer places

Another aspect that has attracted attention is that within the offer There was only one hospital that did not offer places in the ENARM 2021. Therefore, none of the applicants who passed the exam can choose it to do their residency.

In this case, we are referring to the Fundación Teletón México, which does appear in the call but with zero places available.

Similarly, there are others in which there are spaces, although they are minimal. In each one, only a handful of young people will be able to do their residency to become a specialist.

Dalinde Medical Center – 2

Mexican Red Cross – 2

Puebla Clinical Laboratories – 2

CHRISTUS MUGUERZA Hospital UPAEP – 2

Ginequito Hospital – 2

Angeles de Puebla Hospital – 2

Although regardless of the option in question, all general practitioners who passed the ENARM must start their academic year on March 1, 2022.