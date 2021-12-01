It is already the final part of the year, an ideal time to start with the counts, so the YouTube platform shared the lists with the most popular videos and creators in our country in 2021, from music, to the new creators who became popular and those stories that were the most viewed.

Top popular content creators in Mexico

The world of gaming dominate this list. Content creator Mikecrack became an icon of the Minecraft video game, while El Mariana earned his place for plays and stories created with Roblox. Also, the jokes and vlogs comedy took over the territory with creators like MissaSinfonia.

Kimberly loaiza Mikecrack inInvictor The Mariana Missa symphonia Fede Vigevani Cesar Pantoja Acenix Golemcito Games ElTrollino

Top creators reveal

This year also showcased the diversity and opportunities to create and connect with communities that exist within YouTube. New faces and channels of all kinds and growing were positioned on the list. Cooking with Ninfa is an expert in the kitchen who teaches us the best of her seasoning; Cecia Loaiza specializes in challenges and jokes, while, totally changing the category, CORVII FF, which is characterized by having a romantic side in its Minecraft games, and showing that YouTube is a platform for all kinds of creators Rodolfo Ruben has managed to connect with more than 1.28M millions of subscribers by narrating and voice acting stories and short stories.

TheNino Daniela rodrice MrDs4 Cecia Loaiza Cooking with Nymph Rodolfo Ruben Barone CORVII FF DARISHLA To the Mich The MarZy

Top creators of shorts

YouTube’s short video format has opened the door for all types of creators, from doctors to magicians, and at the same time the opportunity to grow and find an audience. Like Palomares Magic, who in a few seconds surprises all his followers with magic tricks and managed to have Shorts with up to more than 4M views; Leslie Mckenzzie with the adventures of her dog Perry, or Chingu friend who shows her naturalness when faced with a totally different language.

Leslie mckenzzie Chingu friend Luis Mendez Yordi Pink Danny fitt Palomares Magic RB playing Inmagic Jere Parre Terbuz

Follow the information about business and current affairs in Forbes Mexico

Top music videos in Mexico

2021 was the year of rap, regional and urban music, classic sounds were combined with new rhythms. “Bottle after bottle”, Gera MX’s collaboration with Christian Nodal reached the first place as a music video on the charts and the first place in the Top of the main songs globally, with more than 400 million views to date. In addition to the already recognized exponents of Latin music such as Bad Bunny, Rauw Alejandro and Camilo.

This year that is ending, it also consolidated the role and relevance of women as a key piece of urban pop music and represented by figures such as Natti Natasha, Becky G, Rosalía, Maria Becerra, TINI and Karol G, the latter the undisputed leader in Latin America and whose videos have already accumulated more than 5,000 million views globally in the last year.

Gera MX, Christian Nodal – Bottle After Bottle (Official Video) KAROL G, Mariah Angeliq – EL MAKINON (Official Video) Bad Bunny – Yonaguni (Official Video) Rauw Alejandro – Todo de Ti (Official Video) Natti Natasha x Becky G – Ram Pam Pam [Official Video] BAD BUNNY x ROSALÍA – LAST NIGHT (Official Video) Who do you think you are? – Mc Davo Ft Caliber 50 Camilo – Ropa Cara (Official Video) The Weeknd – Save Your Tears (Official Music Video) Marca MP – Already Finished (Live)

Top popular videos in Mexico

The Free Fire finale reached more than 19 million views, but overall the video game and creators in this category broke records. Also they podcast and interviews They gained strength in younger audiences, thanks to appearances by artists like Santa Fe Klan on shows like Tirando Bola or En Cortinas.

Kimberly Loaiza was crowned, once again, as the maximum female creator not only in Mexico, but also in Latin America, her 24-hour challenge being parents in Las Vegas with more than 38M views and the party of her two babies with more than 37M views were the most viewed videos on his channel.

I CAN’T FIND KIMA HEAVY JOKE MY HUSBAND # CumpleelretoKIM5 | Kimberly loaiza Pulling Ball temp 5 ep 13. -Santa Fe Klan GREAT FINAL Free Fire League! | Opening 2021 In Cortinas # 45: From the neighborhood to the clouds FT. Santa Fe Klan I FORGOTTEN I BOUGHT THESE 5 THINGS! I’M PREGNANT, I’M GOING TO BE A MOM! Letter to my Mar. -Yuya I AM NOT FERNANFLOO !! – Omegle KATIA VLOGS AND I ARE BOYFRIENDS Joke to my brother JD PANTOJA | Cesar Pantoja FRANCO ESCAMILLA, the PERSEVERANCE of an EXTRAORDINARY MAN | The interview with Yordi Rosado SANTA FE KLAN (Ángel Quezada) & Scorpion #AlVolante PELOTERO flirting in the street!

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed