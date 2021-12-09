How are these lists obtained?

The lists are made up by exploring and analyzing the billions of searches performed each year on the Search Engine. This uses data from multiple sources, including our public tool Google Trends. Spam and repeat searches are then filtered to build the categories that best reflect the spirit of the year.

What was the most searched on Google in 2021?

Other events that became popular were the Tokyo Olympics , as well as sports figures such as Rommel pacheco.

“The second most wanted character was Checo Pérez, a Mexican rider who has won several podiums in the last 12 months; in third place the Canelo Alvarez, who became the undisputed champion of super middleweights; in fourth place is Christian eriksen, Danish footballer who plays in Italy; and closing the first five positions is Simone biles, American gymnast, “said the technology in a statement.

In addition to characters, some series also starred in Google searches, this year’s winner was The Squid Game, while titles like Wandavision, Bridgerton, Cobra Kai and The soulless They were other of the most sought after; the five most consulted films were Eternals, Godzilla vs Kong, Venom, Black Widow and Cruella.

The most popular games and apps were: Among Us, Sausage Man, Friday Night Funky, Mortal Kombat, Brainly, Tap Tap, Fortnite tracker, Minecraft, Forza Horizon 5 and Gartic Phone. While the most sought-after device was the iPhone 13.

Who were the most searched people on Google in 2021?

According to the technology company, the most wanted person was Carmen Salinas, followed by Inés Gómez Mont, Alec Baldwin, Vanessa Guzmán, Juan Pablo Medina, Andrea Meza, Aidan Gallagher, David Páramo, Lyn May and Michelle Salas. While the athletes who were most popular, in addition to Pacheco, Pérez and Alvárez were Christian Eriksen, Simone Biles, Caleb Plant, Alexa Moreno, Andy Ruiz, Florian Thauvin and Diego Lainez.

The characters that were sought to honor his memory during this year were the actor Octavio Ocaña, Cepillín, Enrique Rocha, Sammy Pérez, Prince Felipe, Rodrigo Mejía, Juan Carlos Iracheta, Alberto Ciurana, Joey Jordison and José Manuel Zamacona.