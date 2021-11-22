Nov 22, 2021 at 03:51 CET

Hundreds of people were taking part in a Christmas parade in the city of Waukesha, in the state of Wisconsin, when a red SUV slammed into the participants. The videos recorded by the attendees and collected on social networks show the moment of impact and the panic that broke out moments later.

Another angle from the moment the vehicle entered the crowd in Waukesha Wisconsin causing a mass casualty event at a Christmas parade. pic.twitter.com/8XusAfrDpk – MelvinB📡 (@MelvinBGlobal) November 22, 2021