This was the game that impacted Masahiro Sakurai the most in 2021

Even with the pandemic, 2021 was a year filled with great video game releases for all types of gamers. It’s hard to pick just one of so many that debuted in the last 12 months, but Masahiro Sakurai you already have yours and no, it is not an exclusive of Nintendo.

The father of Smash bros. participated in a special publication of the portal 4Gamer, where he talked about the games and movies that impacted him the most throughout 2021. But what was this game? Is about Inscryption, an indie title that stood out for its ingenious combination of puzzles with roguelike elements. Sakurai described this game as something that completely breaks down the traditional barriers of gaming, thus becoming his favorite.

Sakurai He also took the opportunity to talk about the video game developer that he considers the most influential of this year, and chose Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of FromSoftware. In accordance with Sakurai, Miyazaki It has a rather peculiar and impressive way of leaving its mark on the industry, as well as clearly the seal of quality that characterizes all its productions.

Closing all this, Sakurai made some pretty positive comments about Marvel and its cinematic universe. For Sakurai, the films of this production company were some of the funniest he has seen in recent years, and he was surprised by the enormous cultural impact they have around the world.

Editor’s note: Being one of the most prominent personalities in the industry, Sakurai’s words definitely carry great weight and the fact that he has chosen Miyazaki as his favorite creative this year speaks highly of his work as a developer. With the launch of Elden Ring in 2022, Miyazaki and FromSoftware will surely end up delivering us another fantastic work.

