The Excel World Cup is a reality in the world of eSports and it even has its own champion.

Last weekend the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) Open was held, an eSports tournament that brought together the most prominent characters of Excel, which, of course, already has its champion.

No, it is not a joke, but a reality that makes us see that Microsoft software is much more than what they have taught us for several years.

The winner was an Australian named Andrew Ngai, who has won the title of “Master of Excel” and, in addition, a prize of 3,000 dollars.

It was striking that ESPN broadcast the event through its application and, as it has been announced, there were more than two thousand viewers connected during the “Excel World Cup.”

And it is that, beyond what we know of the software u and that for many it can be merely boring, it should be noted that the Excel World Cup had 128 “players” from different parts of the world.

As incredible as it may seem, the Financial Modeling World Cup (FMWC) Open has already been developed for some years through different modalities.

Even in the middle of this year, a similar event was held in which a prize of $ 20,000 was awarded in a “multiplayer” game with eight representatives from different countries.

The “players” must solve a series of very complex exercises and, during the final last weekend, the Australian beat Canadian Michael Jarman with a score of 734-280.

