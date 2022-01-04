This was the deleted scene of Tom Holland's brother in Spider-Man: No Way Home

In social networks, a video was released with part of the scene filmed by Harry Holland, Tom Holland’s brother, which was eliminated from the final cut of Spider-Man: No Way Home

Spider-Man: No Way Home started 2022 dominating the box office in the world, and with the new adventure of the arachnid in the cinema, details surrounding the film come to light, such as the scene starring Harry Holland, Tom Holland’s brother , which was removed from the final edition.

In the original scene Spider-Man was chasing a thief, played by Harry Holland, whom he eventually caught up with and placed him headlong swinging in the street.

Videos of this sequence with Harry Holland hanging upside down have appeared on social networks.

Sibling recognition

A week before the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home, Tom Holland revealed that his brother’s scene was eliminated from the final cut, but despite this, the interpreter of Peter Parker in the MCU recognized his brother’s work in the scene.

“We cast Harry and he’s on set. I go up to the stunt coordinator and say, ‘Please whatever you do with the stunt, make it upside down.’ We are making the scene. Harry is face down rocking back and forth. Blessed is he is doing a very good job… And as the day goes on, he has these lines and he’s starting to forget them and his eyes are about to pop out of his head.“

For the first time in Spider-Man cinematic history, our friendly neighbor hero is unmasked and can no longer separate his normal life from the high stakes of being a superhero.

When he asks Doctor Strange for help, the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it really means to be Spider-Man.

Now the wall-crawler will return in Spider-Man: No Way Home, a feature film that includes the returns of Jaimie Foxx (Electro) Alfred Molina (Doctor Octopus), Willem Dafoe (Green Goblin), Rhys Ifans (Lizard) and Benedict Cumberbatch (Doctor Strange )

Zendaya, Jacob Batalon, Marisa Tomei, and Jon Favreau will also be back in Spider-Man: No Way Home. Accompanying Tom Holland as the interpreter of Peter Parker / Spider-Man.

Under the direction of Jon Watts, Spider-Man: No Way Home is already in theaters in Mexico.

