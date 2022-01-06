New Year’s Eve day to celebrate and throw away the house for the sale to receive the New Year, enjoying with family and friends, it takes place in many parts of the world and with the arrival of social networks, we can see how artists and public figures celebrate this date, as was the case with the billionaire, Jeff Bezos.

The founder of Amazon and owner of a fortune of 176,000 million euros, I’m not skimping on spending some of your money on a party to welcome in the year 2022.

Through his account on the social network Instagram the tycoon who is considered the richest man in the world, He shared his happiness at the party he organized with his family, friends and also his current partner Lauren Sanchez.

In In the images you can see a relaxed-style Bezos celebrating New Year’s Eve in an undetermined tropical location, but it seems to many to be the island of Saint Barths. With palm trees and a large pool over which a shiny disco ball hung and behind which he had placed a large pink poster full of light bulbs to welcome the new 2022.

In the post it was seen that the decoration was “disco” themed, the businessman wrote in his post “we had a great time last night celebrating with a crazy disco party with the family, but the New Year is also a great time to recharge. and focus on personal growth, renewal, rebirth, and paying careful attention to every moment of your life. The good ones and the bad ones. All of them. Let’s celebrate and grow ”.

In addition, In the images that Bezos shared, you could see his eighties look composed of a printed silk shirt open at the chest, very narrow white pants and sunglasses with heart-shaped lenses.

While his partner Lauren Sanchez, wore a jumpsuit or two-piece pants and a low-cut top with straps in gray lurex-type fabric, elastic and shiny. “I love you baby. For all the reasons and no reason, ”Sanchez writes to the billionaire on his Instagram profile, with more than 3.7 million followers.

At the celebration there were also members of the Bezos family, such as Mark, the tycoon’s brother and his space travel companion.

Netizens noticed an alleged hidden message from Jeff Bezos

In the postcards shared by the owner of the aerospace company Blue Origin caused the digital pulse to wonder what the last image of the post means.

In the post, he included a picture of a koru, with the hashtag “#koru” added, where many assured that it is a hidden message.

The Koru is a New Zealand symbol that is linked to Maori art, carved and tattooed, where it symbolizes new life, growth, strength and peace.

