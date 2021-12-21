Although the restrictions on confinement by covid-19 were relaxed in 2021, users continued to play their favorite video game titles. Just Electronic Arts reports more than 500 million users worldwide, who met throughout these 12 months to enjoy the different interactive entertainment experiences that the company offers.

Before the end of the year that is getting closer and closer, 2021: A Year in Gaming by Electronic Arts is a review of what happened throughout this year among the company’s gamer community, with data on the interesting habits of users, their favorite teams and characters, how they got involved and experienced the game to create their own ways of Connection.

It is interesting to see the great diversity that exists in the world of video games, from the most casual players to the most passionate gamers, the way they enjoy the game and the reasons why they resort to them as a form of entertainment are so diverse as the users themselves.

A) Yes, While some players built communities around their shared passion for competing in sports and battles, still others sought to explore new worlds, and there were also those who sought to create their own worlds. and shape your own virtual experiences.

How and what did Electronic Arts users play in 2021?

The global community of Electronic Arts gamers grew the most this year. Of the millions of new people who joined the community, the majority were from Europe (30%), followed by United States (25%), Asia Pacific (22.5%) Y Latin America (15.7%).

With more than 500 million active players around the world, what did you play the most in 2021? Apex legends Y EA SPORTS FIFA were Electronic Arts’ most popular franchises this year.

EA SPORTS has become a sport

With in-person physical activities still limited, EA SPORTS became the sport for many during the pandemic. In 2021, more than 26 thousand goals were scored in real world soccer and 50 thousand balls were stopped in goal. During the same period, In FIFA 21, players scored more than 22 billion goals and had more than 30 billion balls saved.

In-game player choices do not always reflect real-life sports rankings

Fans create and experience video games as they please, regardless of the actual stats and who the best athletes are. This year, we saw interesting selections of the featured athletes and their matchups. For example:

– Erik Karlsson of the San Jose Sharks, who is not currently in the top 50 scorers in the NHL, was the most user-friendly player card on NHL 21.

– Joanna Jędrzejczyk vs Valentina Shevchenko, two female wrestlers, was the third most popular match in UFC 4.

Gamers like titles that stimulate creativity and self-creation

In UFC 4, players created nearly 7 million custom fighters and tailor-made to compete in this year’s fights.

In The sims 4, the players added over 1 billion hours played and created 376 million Sims. This game stands out in moments like those that have been experienced throughout the pandemic, because they allow the creation of a unique world and share experiences, by recreating family, friends and social gatherings that it is not possible to attend in person everywhere.

Throughout the year, video games have remained a form of interactive entertainment that brings people together through dedicated communities and fandom. Whether it was sports or battles, the games became a meeting point when people had to remain isolated.