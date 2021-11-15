Climate change can no longer be denied. Not only because of all the data we are collecting, but because we are seeing how climate phenomena are gradually becoming more extreme. And there is also the whole issue of glaciers, of course. Unfortunately, every year we learn of a new glacier that or it has disappeared or it won’t take long to do it. In Iceland they even celebrated the Ok glacier’s funeral for its disappearance.

Raising awareness about what is happening is very important. Also take data on how quickly a glacier can disappear. Therefore, several researchers from the University of Dundee installed cameras to monitor the Breiðamerkurjökull, a gigantic glacier in Iceland that provides water to the famous Jökulsárlón Lake.

“We knew that Breiðamerkurjökull is receding rapidly, but the thaw we recorded in just six weeks surprised even the experts.” Kieran Baxter, Glacier Researcher

The images were collected between July 29 and September 5 of this year in Iceland. The researchers then set up a video with the images to show the ravages of global warming.

In part it is normal that with the arrival of summer the glaciers lose mass. The problem is that with global warming that mass is not recovered. The glacier melts and it does so in a surprising way. Year, can go back between 100 and 250 meters. “We knew that Breiðamerkurjökull is receding rapidly, but the thaw we recorded in just six weeks surprised even the experts,” says Kieran Baxter, one of the researchers who recorded these images. The timelapse, of just 32 seconds, can be seen on YouTube or in the next video:

The melted ice passes into the sea, raising ocean levels. In the future the coastlines could be very different from what we know today. How long this takes to happen depends only on us and how much we pollute.

Baxter and his team are collecting funds to be able to record the retreat of several glaciers. And it is that the disappearance of these ice masses also tells us about the climate of the world, that with the climate change looming it is more important than ever to know where we are.