Many of the latest Xiaomi launched on the market have a high refresh rate in order to obtain a greater fluidity from the device. But nevertheless, this function tends to generate higher power consumption although the truth is that there is a little trick to customize the refresh rate to a moderate value and thus save battery while obtaining greater fluidity.

By default, MIUI allows us to choose in a standard value of 60 Hz and a maximum value of 90 Hz or 120 Hz, depending on the type of screen. Devices like the Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G, Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra, and the POCO X3 GT have this practical tool.

However, if what we are looking for is improve power consumption and extend battery life Without giving up on enjoying a good rate of refreshment, the best option is to opt for an intermediate value. How? We will explain it to you below.

So you can reduce the refresh rate to save battery

To be able to set an intermediate refresh rate and thus be able to save battery we must make use of the SetEdit application and thus be able to have direct access to the Android configuration database. To download it, it is enough to access its own google app store.

It is recommended to use an intermediate value between the minimum and maximum refresh rate, for example 90 Hz. With this configuration we will achieve greater fluidity and save battery at the same time. To be able to enter this value into your device’s configuration through SetEdit, just follow these steps:

Download and install SetEdit from Google play store Enter the application and locate the record “Peak-refresh-rate“ Click on the record and, in the pop-up menu, enter the option “Edit value“ Then enter a value between the standard and the maximum, for example 90 Hz Press “Save changes”To finish the configuration

In this way the refresh rate of your device will be correctly modified. However, it is worth noting that on certain occasions settings can be disabled automatically.

The latter will depend on the type of ROM and the model of the device. In any case, you can always go back to SetEdit and set the refresh rate again without any problem.