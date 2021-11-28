The multiple customization options, shortcuts and tricks that MIUI has is no secret to anyone. Many options are hidden among its settings, and many of these are designed to give us a better experience. An example of them is the possibility of entering in the camera app if you don’t even turn on the screen of your Xiaomi.

The MIUI Camera app has endless tricks to get the most out of it, but this time we bring a not so well known function: the option to run your Xiaomi camera with the screen off. If you want to know how to do it, then read on.

So you can run the camera of your Xiaomi without even turning on the screen

Taking a good photograph is a matter of capturing the exact moment. On many occasions, these moments are fleeting and Trying to open the camera can cause our objective to be captured is no longer there.

For that reason, Xiaomi has integrated into MIUI a little trick that allows us open the camera without even turning on the screen. To activate this option, just follow these steps:

Go to Settings> Lock screen Then slide the menu to the bottom, to the section “Others”. Then, check the box “Open camera”. Lock the screen of your Xiaomi and then press the button “Lower volume“.

In this way, the camera starts running even with the lock screen active. You can capture photos and videos without any complications.

In the same way, you can adjust the camera settings and also view the captured photos. It’s about a very simple trick that will save you a lot of time when wanting to capture a fleeting moment.