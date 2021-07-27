The Tokyo Olympics continue to give away technological moments. At the opening ceremony, for example, more than 1,800 drones lit up the sky. And now a basketball robot has captivated everyone with your skills.

It’s about CUE, a robot created by Toyota whose mastery in basketball is acquired thanks to an artificial intelligence system. This allows you to take perfect shots and score from anywhere on the field of play.

This is precisely what he demonstrated last weekend in the match in which France beat the United States at the Tokyo Olympics. In addition to the historic defeat, the main protagonist was Toyota’s basketball robot.

The imposing android, of a height of 2.04 meters and looking intimidating, took the ball and made a shot from the free line and another from the middle of the field. Amazingly, he achieved 100% perfection on both attempts.

There is no doubt that the few present in the stadium – this edition of the Tokyo Olympic Games is without an audience due to COVID – were surprised by the skill of Toyota’s basketball robot. However, this was not his first match.

The third generation of Toyota’s basketball robot

Credit: International Basketball Federation

Since two years ago, Toyota He’s been working on his basketball droids. Long ago, an older version of the basketball robot made 2,020 consecutive free throws. As expected, it broke the world record for its category.

The Japanese company’s team started work on the basketball robot in 2017. The first version required someone to put it in position, but now it can be moved anywhere on the field with built-in wheels.

To make the perfect shots, the basketball robot has sensors to measure distance, a camera and an artificial intelligence system. In this way he is able to perform the necessary calculations and adjust his arms to send the ball through the air.

The creators of this project were inspired by Sakuragi Hanamichi, the protagonist of the manga Slam Dunk, that he had no previous experience in sports, but that after practicing thousands of shots he manages to perfect his technique, he becomes a star.