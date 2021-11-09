From October 31 to November 12, 2021, Glasgow hosts the United Nations Conference on Climate Change COP26, and environmental activists, led by the renowned Greta Thunberg, are reminding politicians of the nonsense of traveling by private jet to talk about how to reduce high pollution rates.

But they also make us reflect on how our daily habits, although less ostentatious, they also have some negative impact on the environment. These days press articles that remind us how to upload a post to a social network, exchange messages with friends in a messaging app or watch a chapter on a streaming platform proliferate, as this information accumulates in data centers. .

Under this premise, Cleanfox is a tool created so that with some very simple steps you can unsubscribe from all those services that you do not use and that they send you emails constantly announcing their news or advertising. According to the creators of Cleanfox, soon the web will generate between 3 or 4% of the CO2 (or carbon dioxide) emissions of the planet.

By reducing the number of emails you receive, you can have a cleaner email in sight, but also a little cleaner with the atmosphere. The studies of this company suggest that We only open 10% of all emails that we receive, on average.

How to clean your email from emails that do not interest you





When you access the official website, what has its version also available in Spanish (to select a language you must go down to the lowest part of the main page and select the language in a tab), you have a box where you can put the name of the email address you want to clean.

After this you will see a screen that explains the privacy policy of the company and you have to accept to continue (below, in this article, we explain how this works). After this, you access the registry. To connect Cleanfox with your email, you have to follow these steps indicated in the following photo:





There are accounts that do not have the necessary configuration to be able to use this tool. If you see a message like the following, in my case in Gmail, you will have to activate two-step authentication in your email account, in the privacy or security section.





About privacy when connecting and cleaning your mail

The company collects data related to your use of the application to improve the serviceas well as data related to subscriptions to clean a mailbox. The company specializes in e-commerce market research and they claim that they trade data for statistical purposes on e-commerce.

The data that is collected for this are: the newsletters and the confirmations and returns of purchase orders. They ensure that do not sell data for advertising purposes, profiling or re-identification.

If you make a mistake and delete a newsletter that interests you, you can get it back. You have to go to the trash in your mailbox to do it.