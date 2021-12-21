That ransomware attacks leave large amounts of money for cybercriminals is already known. And to achieve your goal, that of getting money from victims desperate to recover valuable information, a great idea is to compromise very important data. Y Since the beginning of the pandemic, hospitals have starred in various cases of ransomware attacks.

The last of all has been against the Millennium computer system of the Central University Hospital of Asturias (HUCA). This ransomware attack has caused the pandemic monitoring system, such as the request for PCR tests or the notification of the results of these tests have been affected.

La Nueva España, an Asturian newspaper, states that according to the information provided by the SESPA’s deputy director of Infrastructure and Technical Services, “there have been no computer crashes or compromised data“and that this attack was neutralized” with reasonable success. ”

From Genbeta we have contacted the Principality’s Ministry of Health and the presidency and we are waiting for them to clarify several doubts about the evolution of this attack and the processes related to PCR tests, which are key at this time of the pandemic with a high rate of infections.

Sources from the Health Service of the Principality of Asturias (SESPA) have explained today to our colleague from Xataka that “they have had problems with the computer system, although it seems that it is already being solved “. From what we know so far, the attackers have been unsuccessful in their mission of hijacking data and then claiming a ransom for them.