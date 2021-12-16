This test lets you know instantly if you have myopia or vision problems | Life

This simple visual test has gone viral on the internet and, depending on what we have seen, it can tell us if we have a vision defect.

As it happened before with a dress that changed color, a new viral image is making the rounds on the internet. Is about a simple test in which we will have to try to see the numbers that are written.

At first glance it is a simple pattern of white dots on a black background, but as soon as you look closely, you will see that there is a hidden figure. These are all the clues that we are going to give you and, depending on what you see, you could have one visual impairment or another.

Yes indeed, you may not always see the same number Or have someone next to you see a different number. Let’s see what your results are:

As we have commented There is not a single answer. Depending on our visual acuity and the defects we have, we may have seen one thing or another.

The most normal thing is that we have seen the figures 3246, 3240, 1246 and 1240. If you haven’t seen any numbers, take another look and give yourself a little time, it is not an image to see in a hurry.

If with a second attempt you still cannot see anything, it means that you have significant vision problems, but if you have managed to see any of the ones we have said, your sight can be classified according to what your eyes have perceived.

So if you have seen the number 3246, you may have astigmatism or myopia. If you’ve seen the 3240, you would only have astigmatism in one eye.

If you see the figure 1246, you get close to the perfect view and you may have a little myopia. Instead, if you see a number 1240 clear, is that you have lynx vision and you can show off.

Do not worry too much about what you have seen. It is more of a somewhat curious game that can hit our flaws. I have seen the 3240 with astigmatism and myopia, with which it has been partially correct. What do you see?