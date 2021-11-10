Seven years ago, scientists at Illumina, the DNA sequencing company in San Diego. They were conducting a study looking for DNA fragments in the blood of pregnant women that might suggest chromosomal abnormalities.

During the investigation, a pathologist discovered something unexpected in 10 of the blood samples. Instead of chromosomal disorders, the tests showed DNA abnormalities.

This made no sense to the researchers. But there was a suspicion that it was cancer.

Upon further investigation, the researchers discovered that one of the 10 participants had indeed received a cancer diagnosis. And others in that subset also had cancer, even though they had no symptoms.

This convinced Illumina leadership to create a spin-off company in 2016 called GRAIL. Which combined advances in human genomics with machine learning data science.

That resulted in the development of a new GRAIL blood test called Galleri, which can detect the early stages of cancer before a person has symptoms.

In clinical studies, an earlier version of Galleri showed the ability to detect more than 50 types of cancer. Of which 45 lack recommended detection, through a single blood draw.

A study conducted this year with 6,600 participants that included the Mayo Clinic found 29 signs that were followed by a cancer diagnosis. Another study reported a false positive rate of less than 1 percent.

Overall, GRAIL has enrolled more than 134,000 people in blood test clinical trials. The test also shows where the cancer is.

“When a cancer signal is detected in these trials, the test also identifies where the cancer is in the body with high precision,” Dr. Joshua Ofman, GRAIL’s chief medical officer and external affairs chief, told Healthline. “This helps healthcare providers determine the next steps for diagnosis and care.”

Galleri is gaining widespread support

GRAIL, which was repurchased by Illumina for $ 8 billion, signed a partnership earlier this year with pharmaceutical companies Amgen, AstraZeneca and Bristol Myers Squibb.

Companies will soon begin using GRAIL technology to test promising new approaches to monitor minimal residual disease and detection recurrence, and gain deeper insights into tumor biology and patient outcomes.

GRAIL also signed an agreement with the UK National Health Service (NHS) to support the NHS’s long-term plan for earlier cancer diagnoses in an effort to save lives.

