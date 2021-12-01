It is well known that the power of Beerus, God of Destruction who raised the levels of power in Dragon Ball to levels never seen before, is truly immense. Perhaps the most purist fans of this saga have no special interest in Dragon Ball Super and its events, but it is undeniable that this character, common in the new arcs of manga and anime, is one of the most interesting today. In fact, Beerus has many fans and they show it through fan arts, cosplays and impressive tattoos.

In fact, this time, we are going to talk about the latter. As we can see below, we can see the tattoo that he has shared Reddit user Campaign_Dramatic that, through the Dragon Ball thread that exist on the platform, has shown the spectacular ink work he has received on his arm. Said tattoo, represented in black and white, we can appreciate Beerus showing part of his colossal power.

It is undeniable that the universe of Dragon Ball still has a lot to show. Although it has been with us for more than 35 years, the manga and anime of this franchise have always evolved to show new stories that, always with Goku as the protagonist, go deeper and deeper into a saga that, mobilizing followers all over the planet, has been one of the most popular Japanese franchises of all time for decades. As a result, in addition to the reappearance of manga and anime like Dragon Ball Super, there are also new films that have emerged over time.

In fact, these recent films have been hugely successful with fans. The premiere of Dragon Ball Super: Broly, which finally introduced the Legendary Super Saiyan into Akira Toriyama’s canon, triumphed at the box office and is considered one of the best Dragon Ball movies of all time. Thus, under this last precedent, the premiere, which aims to arrive in mid-2022, of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero is also approaching.