This strange Matrix app is hidden on PlayStation

We have reached December 2021 and fans of The Matrix know that this is the month in which the highly anticipated fourth film in the saga, titled The Matrix Resurrections and directed this time only by Lana Wachowski.

While the fandom is busy making theories about the plot, on the backend of PlayStation Network elements of what appears to be an app called The Matrix awakens of which there is no official information in this regard.

The finding was shared on Reddit, where a user said that the app only exists on PlayStation 5.

The image found on the backend shows a city under the franchise’s signature green filter and adorned with the matrix code.

The title effectively is The Matrix awakens and the subtitle is “An Unreal Engine 5 Experience”, but beyond that there is no other element to know or at least infer what it is about.

It is unlikely that it is a game, as the notice that it is an experience in the most recent graphics engine by Epic Games anticipates that it will be more of a dynamic in which user intervention is passive.

In addition, if it were a game we would be aware by now, as we remember that in 2003, prior to the premiere of The Matrix Reloaded, the Wachowski sisters reported that they were also working on Enter the Matrix, title of PlayStation 2, GameCube and Xbox whose plot is concurrent with that of that film.

Most likely, we will have to hang on until the premiere day of The Matrix Resurrections (December 22) to find out if this app is linked to the movie or if it is just a gimmick to show the potential of Unreal Engine 5 taking advantage of the situation.