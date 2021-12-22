Have a support to hold your Xbox controller It is a good solution so that it is in a safe place from which it will be difficult for it to fall. This stand with the figure of Stitch the famous Disney character costs 20 euros and it can hold the controller of your Xbox or some other console you have or whatever fits in that space.

The product is compatible with the vast majority of smartphones, but since I am talking about Xbox controllers, it must be said that It can hold and charge the controller of the Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and other devices such as E-Reader, iPhone or even the DualSense controller of the PS5.

In addition to serving as a support for your devices, the product includes a USB Type-C charging cable with a length of 1.2 meters, so it does not have to be so close to the outlet, you see that sometimes there are charging cables that do not even reach the meter and it is very difficult to have the device in a safe place where it cannot fall.

In addition to it is licensed by Disney, something similar to the license that Microsoft grants to the products that it tests and that have to do with the Xbox world, since no company of its prestige would put its seal of approval on a low-quality product.

Last updated on 2021-12-17. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Stitch is also known to fans of the series as Experiment 626This is a character that has already appeared in the Lilo & Stitch series, in movies of the same name, and even of course, in video games for children. In contrast to his characteristic behavior of destroying everything he touches, here he provides support and protection to your devicessuch as game controllers, smartphones, etc.

Reading buyer reviews they are blown away by the size of the product because they thought it was smaller, but it is a good size to hold the devices I mentioned earlier. Complaints come from the side of how the product arrives, but this has to do with the little care that sometimes the people who are in charge of deliveries can have.

What they do agree on is that It is a very beautiful figure of the Disney character and that it is ideal for a children’s room, in combination with a lighting product it would look great, and you would not have to spend so much, for now this product has a price of 23 euros.

Last updated on 2021-12-17. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.