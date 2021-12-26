Many times in our house or room there may be a lack of space to place some figures that we collect. For this reason, it is very common to find countertops or wall brackets for sale to organize them in the best way. If you collect Funkos surely you also have this same need. This wall mount to display your Funkos is a wonderful item that will offer you a good space to place them without them being crowded. This support can be found on Amazon at a spectacular price of 15 euros.

Don’t have enough space to display your Funkos in an orderly way? Or maybe you have them on a shelf where there are other things and it doesn’t look good. If this is the case, this wall mount for Funkos will help you display your collection in a very aesthetic way. The design of this stand is very elegant and blends very well with any room. It is also very discreet and does not take up too much space, so works for small rooms and other tight spaces.

As I have already mentioned, you place this bracket on the wall and it has enough space to place the Funkos and it is made of carbon steel. This material is very resistant and flexible, but at the same time, it is light so you do not have to worry about the weight causing it to detach and fall.

You probably need an exclusive space to place your Funkos collection, and you need it to be something neutral that draws attention to your figures. This stand is perfect because it has a simple and minimalist design that is not distracting. The best thing is that if you have other figures with dimensions similar to the Funkos you can also place them on this wall mount. Its design and neutral color allow you to combine it with any decoration that you use in the room where you place it. In the support you can place 8 Funkos.

Placing this wall mount for Funkos is quite simple, with your purchase you will also get the plugs and screws so that you can fix it to the wall. If you wish, you can also fix it with some type of easy-fix nail that will save you from drilling the wall and you can install it even faster. After all this is at your discretion, depending on what you consider most practical.

It is not highly recommended to place the Funkos in their boxes, you can do it, but due to the size of the support, they may look a bit crowded, this also goes according to your tastes, although there is also a model to display them in their boxes. This stand has a rectangular shape, it comes in white and the paint is of very good quality.

This shelf that will enhance the look of your room and your collection, In addition to being easily installed, you can find it without problems on Amazon for just 15 euros. If what you want is the model to display the Funkos in their boxes, then you need this other, at the same price, and optimized for a larger space.