If you want to keep your computer but its performance begins to be much better, there is an ultra-fast SSD that is on sale at Amazon and that will give you the leap in quality you need.

Among the thousands of Amazon Black Friday offers that are already available there are many that have to do with computing, such as dozens of computers of all kinds that fall in price, but what if you want to keep yours? If this is the case and you need somewhat better performance, the most viable option is to increase the speed of your storage.

For this, buying a new faster SSD is the easiest, and also now much cheaper for those same Black Friday offers. For instance, the 500GB capacity WD SN750 SE with up to 3600MB per second speed is downgraded to only 60.99 euros.

It is more than 30% off its original price, a real bargain of limited duration until the end of Black Friday or until the units are sold out, something that could perfectly happen, so if you are interested in this bargain, you better hurry to buy it before it runs out.

Speed ​​is obviously the key factor when choosing the best SSD, and that is that the main promise of a solid state drive is to improve the fluidity of the operating system by increasing the speed of reading and writing, and they deliver.

This model, the SN750 SE has 4th Generation PCIe, so it is a next generation model, with all the protocols that today can be required of an SSD.

If your computer is out of date but right now you cannot change it, there are many ways to improve its performance without spending money, or very little.

One of the few complications that installing a new SSD offers is that, obviously, if you use it to replace your previous storage, you will have to install the operating system again, be it Windows 10 or the new Windows 11 that is already available.

Of course, 60.99 euros that costs right now are a small investment, much less than changing the entire computer, especially if your PC has a good processor and RAM fast enough for your needs.

