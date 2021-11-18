Spanish aerospace engineering is in luck thanks to the company Pangea Aeroespace which has just managed to create a functional aerospike engine that could be the solution to take satellites into space efficiently and economically.

Founded in 2018, the Spanish startup wanted to solve the technical problems that the engines presented in order to improve efficiency and reduce the costs associated with space missions.

For this, what they did was look at the developments of NASA in the 70s and 90s, when the American public company created and manufactured the first V engines, or also called aerospike.

These engines featured an improvement in terms of efficiency, since they used less fuel thanks to its double exhaust design.

Now, the Spanish company Pangea Aeroespace has managed to replicate this design but with cheap and sustainable materials, and with an exceptionally low manufacturing cost.

These two qualities have achieved draw attention from various space agencies, such as the National Center for Space Studies in France, where they will put their invention to the test for the manufacture of real rocket engines. They are also in talks with ESA.

The reasons why the aerospike engine was abandoned in 1990 was the skyrocketing manufacturing and assembly costsHence, the aeronautical sector switched to the traditional hood design.

Now with the use of 3D printers to do additive manufacturing and with new materials (GRop42, a copper alloy, is taken from a factory in Valladolid), the Spanish company has managed to develop a V-engine that is really cheap to manufacture.

The startup ensures that it has managed to turn on the first time, for more than three minutes at a time, and repeatedly, his prototype aerospike engine, so we can say that Pangea Aeroespace has in its hands a product that can change the aerospace industry.

Once the design of this Made in Spain engine is transferred to real rockets, it will be a matter of time before let’s travel to the moon or mars driven by Spanish ingenuity, as in the old days of ships and conquerors.