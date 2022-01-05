Do you have a gaming setup, but it’s not complete yet? Surely the sound can be the cause of that need. The Soundbar with RGB Led lights can be a plus when we love the lights and we are still not satisfied.

The fashion of LED colors is here to stay. If you are looking for a gaming setup with many colors, without a doubt this piece is necessary. The benefits of this product start with a power of 6W generating surround sound thanks to its 2 built-in speakers. Whether it is to watch movies, listen to music or enjoy your favorite games. This sound bar can be found by 23 euros at Amazon.

Last updated on 2021-12-31. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Having sound in your setup is essential, you don’t always want to have your headphones on, especially when we have guests present. The Ozone gaming soundbar is designed to be discreet and at the same time powerful. You can integrate it to your computer, your TV and any other mobile device that has bluetooth. The sound bar additionally offers a wired USB connection and a 3.5mm jack for basic connection.

Even if you have very little space in your gaming area, the RGB soundbar is both compact and beautiful. Although it has an elongated body, it can be transported without problems due to its measurements of 8.8 cm high by 44 cm long and 8.3 wide. The final weight does not disappoint either, since it is not a really heavy product to carry, of just 784 grams. Under a black color and LED lights of luminaire power, your setup will look incredible and complete, totally updated.

The way of installing the soundbar as mentioned above, is simple. You have 3 options: The connection through bluetooth for mobile devices and computers, linking with the bluetooth software. The second method is as simple as connecting the auxiliary cable at the two points (computer-bar, mobile-bar). The third method is by means of Plug and Play using the USB, almost as simple as connecting the cable.

If you are looking to improve your mushroom when it comes to sound, the Ozone bar is undoubtedly a very interesting option, full of color and immersive audio power, of sale on Amazon for 23 euros.

