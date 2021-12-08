This smartphone goes for the mid-range Xiaomi of 2022

If you are waiting for 2022 to renew your smartphone we have good news: there will be some very interesting options on the market. If you want a mid-range It is possible to consider a Xiaomi, although there will also be other options from realme. The Serie realme 9 is set to launch early next year and will arrive with a very good quality / price ratio. The realme 9i has been leaked almost completely and we tell you all its interesting secrets. Go for the Xiaomi mid-range!

This realme 9i will be one of the most recommended mid-range

If you want a good, nice and cheap device it is possible that realme have interesting options again in 2022. The realme 9i has leaked as a mid-range smartphone that goes directly to the Xiaomi with the best quality / price ratio.

The popular filter Onleaks has revealed its complete design, which is quite attractive and follows the line of previous terminals. It has a module of triple camera, a plastic back, a well used screen with hole and fingerprint sensor on one side.

It is not the most attractive device on the market, but it offers lines that most users will like and that coincide with the rest of the models on the market.

A datasheet with Qualcomm, 90 Hz and 50 MP camera

The list of features filtered leaves us with interesting details and the possibility of a quite attractive price. It does not come like the mid-range device most powerful on the market, but it could be one of the most balanced and recommended for the average user.

6.5 inch screen

Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 680

50 MP main camera

Plastic body

4G LTE support

Fingerprint sensor, USB C and 3.5 mm jack

5,000 mAh battery

Android 11

Why will it be one of the cheapest mobiles in the mid-range? The processor that you have actually chosen does not have support for 5G networks, something that in 2022 the marketing does not see with very good eyes.

Most terminals will opt for 5G networks, something that is useless in most cities and countries in the world. On paper it is an incredible network, but in reality it offers few useful advantages.

This detail could place the price of this realme 9i below the main Xiaomi mobiles mid-range. It won’t compete to be the top mid-range, but it could be a hit on the rung just below.