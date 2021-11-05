Sold and shipped by Amazon -with all the advantages that this has, especially in terms of returns, where now you have a margin until January 31, 2022 -, the Smart TV has free shipping and could be at your house this coming Monday, November 8. You’re already taking time to get the hang of it.

And just that is what you can do with the 43-inch Q60A from the Korean house. The QLED model with 4K resolution and a good string of features -which you can read a few lines below- is now on sale on the Amazon platform with a price drop 35%. That means that instead of the official 769 euros that it costs, it stays at 498.35 euros, saving you more than 270 euros along the way, which is said soon.

Nothing like finding a good deal in the TV segment. Smart TVs are the order of the day but their costs can sometimes be high, especially if you look at certain big-name brands. Therefore, when a firm like Samsung presses the label on one of its Smart TVs (especially if it belongs to its 2021 catalog), we have no choice but to try to hunt it down.

Samsung QLED 4K 2021 43Q60A

If before obtaining the VISA, you are interested in knowing all the benefits of this Smart TV, we will quickly tell you its most notable qualities.

The first one has to do with your screen. We are facing a TV with 4K resolution that will delight any devourer of high definition content. The TV enjoys artificial intelligence, capable of improving sound and image quality to take advantage of what you are watching. Also enjoy the Inorganic Quantum dot technology (QLED), which converts light into more than 1 billion colors at any brightness level, and support for HDR10 +, as well as Motion Xcelerator, which achieves a sharper image by automatically adding frames from the source source. If you combine the audio from your TV with a sound bar, you can also have surround sound without the need for additional speakers with the Q-Symphony system.

Do you play on your TV? The Samsung Q60 has an automatic mode of low latency (ALLM), which optimizes your screen so that you have more control and an input lag that you hardly notice. You will also have the Multi View mode at hand to enjoy several contents at the same time on several screens (you can choose the size and volume of each one).

Regarding the operating system, the Smart TV is pushed by Tizen, an entertainment platform, easy to use and intuitive, where you will have access to numerous content apps (Netflix, Amazon Prime, etc.) as well as other solutions. Likewise, it does not forget the voice assistants, betting on Google Assistant, Bixby and Amazon Alexa.

The link to this offer is part of our Amazon affiliate agreement and may earn us a small commission. Even so, the decision to publish it has been made freely, under editorial criteria, without attending to suggestions or requests from the brands involved.