At the time of listen to music, movies or just a call or video call, if we do not want to disturb the rest of the inhabitants of the house, we can choose to use headphones, both wired and wireless headphones, thus also having a higher degree of privacy.

However, in recent years a new speaker technology is emerging known as directional that promise to maintain this greater degree of privacy without having to carry anything with you. It is not something new, in fact, some time ago we were able to test a prototype, but the approach that we are going to talk about today is undoubtedly the most innovative





It’s about the Noveto company and a new smart speaker they’ve called “N1”, whose reason for being is precisely to offer a behavior similar to that of headphones that offer us privacy when listening to music or calls and without having to wear them.





For this the speaker, compact and reminiscent of a small sound bar, uses a acoustic emitter matrix technology located behind an acoustically transparent fabric next to a front with a glass finish that hides a Heuristic Activity LED (HAL) unit with which we can interact by showing us chromatic information about the use of the loudspeaker and our interaction with the system or with Alexa, service that carries integrated.

What is the most interesting thing about this speaker? Well without a doubt its ability to detect our presence and follow user head (we do not know if it can be done with more than one at a time), generating a spatial positioning in three dimensions which it uses to focus the sound beam directly at our ears.

Up to 85 dB of sound pressure

According to its creators, it is capable of providing a directed and focused sound wave specifically to the ears although we move around the room thanks to that matrix of emitters, with a maximum sound pressure of 85 dB so that only the main user will hear the music or sound of the call achieving a 90% reduction in sound power at 1 meter away.





In this way, those responsible ensure that if we are in the middle of a video call, someone who is next to us will practically only listen a slight whisper while we have a volume of up to 85 dB.

As for the rest of the technical specifications, they have not yet given many more details such as the frequency range, although we do know that it will have connectivity Bluetooth, WiFi connection so that Alexa can work, USB-C port and 3.5 mm jack to connect external equipment, such as a PC.

Price and availability

At the moment they have not provided data on the launch date, although the production phase will begin next month, with the intention of giving more details during the CES 2022 January.

More information | Ninth