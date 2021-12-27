In this article, ComputerHoy could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

Amazon sells a truly original product that in many cases is the perfect gift for many people, especially gardening enthusiasts.

Now that we are in the gift-giving season, sometimes it is really difficult to find something to give to certain people. A book is always a good option, as is a plant, although if you are looking for something original Amazon may have it.

We are talking about a smart planter, a full-fledged garden, the Click & Grow Smart Garden that now this store It has reduced to only 80 euros and that it is a sure hit.

It has a LED light that turns on eight hours a day and makes plant growth a lot easier. You can sow whatever you want, although it comes with several seeds included totally free.

Click & Grow Smart Garden

It is also a product with an extremely minimalist design, in white, so that it does not clash at all wherever you want to place it.

It does not have WiFi, so the way to control when the LED light cycle is activated or deactivated depends on when you plug in this planter, which does require an electrical connection to work.

There are other gadgets that are ideal for gardening, such as this sensor for plants that has Bluetooth and WiFi and alerts you when the ground begins to be too dry, time without a doubt to water.

If you like to keep up to date with the latest offers and product recommendations, you can follow them in real time on the Computerhoy.com channel on Telegram, where we will keep you informed of the latest technology discounts. Read: Hacked iPhone 13 Pro with iOS 15 in Tianfu 2021 Cup

The good news is that this product is also in Spain and has fast shipping from Amazon, especially for Prime users, and it is precisely one of the advantages of being Prime, that the products arrive much faster.

If you don’t have an Amazon Prime account, no problem, you can simply sign up for the 30-day free trial, which among other benefits gives you access to the entire catalog of Prime Video series, which has some quite powerful.