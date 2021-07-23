This small glass will make Samsung phones more resistant

The new Gorilla Glass DX glass for the camera

This is normal when glass designs and increasingly thin phones prevail. Today we have to talk about resistance and how Samsung is going to improve its devices with a new glass of. But the most curious thing is that this protective glass is not intended for the screen, but for the

Surely the gorilla crystals Glass sounds familiar to you, as they are in charge of protecting most of the current screens in hundreds of models. Now the company makes the leap to camera lenses with Gorilla Glass DX, a special glass to protect the camera modules.

In current smartphones we see more and more presence of cameras on the back, with larger modules and getting wider. This makes the crystals more fragile by having a larger surface area and being in the area that it almost always supports when you leave the device somewhere.

So far the companies have sought their lives to try to protect these crystals, but now they will have the help of Corning. The special thing about these new lenses is that they are designed to affect the image capture as little as possible. In the case of Gorilla Glass DX lets through 98% of the light and does not create distortion of any kind.

Samsung will be the first company to use them

Samsung has announced that it will be the first company to use these crystals for your cameras. It is one of the manufacturers with the largest cameras and more prominent modules, so this new glass is ideal for your smartphones.

This will give you a extra protection for Samsung mobiles, which will now have a camera module less prone to scratching or breaking when dropped. Of course, it will not be the only company that is encouraged to use them. Now it only remains to know in which devices this new one will become a reality Gorilla Glass DX.

