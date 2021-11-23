Here are many factors that influence this serious inconvenience that affects proposals such as Google Chrome, Firefox, Microsoft Edge, etc. And it is that in addition to the program itself, to all this we must add the consumption carried out by other elements such as the add-ons that we install through the tabs that we open. To all this is added that some of the websites that we visit also handle certain content that make use of a good amount of our resources.

At the same time that many elements come into play here, there are also several solutions that we can use to correct this problem. Obviously one of the most effective solutions is to close the tabs that we do not use, you can install the unnecessary extensions. But while this solution is effective, it cannot be said to be the most useful or functional. It is for all this reason that the continuation we are going to talk about a change in the configuration of most browsers that can be of help to you.

This will help us so that the browser consumes less CPU or processor of our equipment. So we can use this component in other tasks.