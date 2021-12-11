A tribute to the National Museum of Anthropology

Around 16,000 objects from different cultures are exhibited in the museum. To arrive at this short, three iPhone 13 Pro Max were used, one of which was placed permanently on a drone, in order to be able to follow the different animals chosen for the filming: jaguar, deer, xoloitzcuintle, eagle and snake. mixing shots of real animals with figures that can be seen inside the museum.

“(This) is something that we would like to repeat, I think you always have to think about what tools work for you depending on the story you want to tell. In this case the cell phone was the logical thing and the only thing that would have worked, an iPhone 13 Pro Max was the only thing that would have helped us to record because I am convinced that recording with a larger and more conventional camera we would not have taken it out for time or time. because of the closeness to the animals ”, says Mariana Arriaga, co-director of Expansión.

In some shots where a jaguar can be seen, during filming the telephoto function of the iPhone 13 Pro Max was used, while in cases such as the focus of a deer eye, it was achieved thanks to the use of the macro that the device.

“We were like little children on the set trying each of the functions, that if the fast camera, the cinematographic mode, the macro that is spectacular, like checking everything that could be done and that tool allows you to think of new ideas to bring to your piece, then it is something that we want to explore further ”, adds Mariana.

For the musicalization, the musician Camilo Lara, recognized for his work at the Instituto Mexicano del Sonido, mixed more than 100 instruments among which were pre-Hispanic pieces with synthesizers, as well as the voice of the writer and director Guillermo Arriaga in Spanish and three linguists who related history in Nahuatl, Mayan and Huichol.

“When you record a voice it is how to act, you have to do it with intonation and we had to find a point that would match the tone of the text. Each language has a very particular sound and there are things that sound different in another language, that is the beauty of the short that suddenly resonate with things that you don’t know what it is saying but they are poetry and something provokes you ”, Camilo tells Expansión.