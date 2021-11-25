Even though we never tire of recommend products perfect to add in your kitchen room, on this occasion we believe that it is necessary for you to know a basic utensil back in late last century, already has solera between the mothers and grandmothers of our country, and that will make you wonder if yogurts that you’ve been eating so far were actually yogurts. If you want to know the most recommended products, We believe that the following articles will be perfect for you to start in this world of desserts and dairy products.

Moulinex Yogurt maker

With a classic aesthetic, but renewed, this yogurt maker of the company Moulinex is perfect for weekly use, as it includes 7 tubs crystal 160 milliliters each one, and, in addition, it is compatible with cleaning in the dishwasher, being a product BPA free. The lids of the tubs include a badge to know when the yogurt was made and the appliance has a digital screen, which will allow you program the yogurt maker with up 15 hours in advance, with automatic stop. Some recipes to get you started are also included in the product instructions.

Yogurtera Country Trading Co

We continue our dairy journey with a different product, which does not resemble the typical classic yogurt maker, like the one I showed you in the previous paragraph, but which offers you a different way to enjoy of this spectacular homemade product. The article, as you can see in the image below, is a simple boat without any type of cable or screen in between, so you will have to trust the mother Nature. Can you do it multitude of recipes thanks to the included manual and help the planet without having to use as many plastics as you would buying yogurts.

Duronic YM2 yogurt maker

We return to the world of yogurt makers classic, although, in this case, the company’s product Duronic gives you a more modern look to more conventional items. This yogurt maker is easy to use, Thanks to the digital screen that incorporates and timer, which will allow you to program the yogurts with values ​​between 1 and 24 hours. It includes ceramic glasses from 125 milliliters each one, where you can prepare up to 8 yogurts, being able to put these glasses in the refrigerator directly. The motor from 20W makes the product light and transportable, while the power cord It can disconnect, to take up much less space in the kitchen.

Severin yogurt maker

The look of this yogurt maker reminds us once again of those products that have been in the kitchens of thousands of homes for decades, although the technology has improved dramatically, especially in cooking times and in ease to carry out this task. The company’s product Severin he offers you 14 glasses, you can use 7 in each elaboration, 150 milliliters capacity, while the transparent lid de la yogurtra offers you the possibility of monitoring the fermentation process. The product has non-slip rubber feet and cable guard.

Clatronic yogurt maker JM 3344

We finished our recommendation list from yogurt makers with a company product Clatronic and that offers another of those designs that we are used to. The item includes 7 crystal glasses, from 160 milliliters capacity each, with its own screw cap, perfect for washing in the dishwasher. It has a simple the turn on and turn off button and one transparent cover that will facilitate your work by being able to observe how the fermentation process is. With a 14W power, we are before a yogurt maker of little consumption and that you can take anywhere.

