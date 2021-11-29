If you are always on the lookout for offers to renovate your home at the best price, today we bring you one selection of Ikea items that have appetizing discounts. A dresser, rugs, a shelf to increase storage capacity in the bathroom, or a very versatile cart are some of the items that we have found on sale at this Swedish firm.

Winter 2021 news – IKEA

Discounted Ika Items





We start with this selection of Ikea items with this chest of drawers with Scandinavian design and handcrafted details. Before it cost 249 euros , and now it costs 229 euros.





This cart is super versatile, since it can fit in the living room, in the kitchen, or in the bathroom. Before it cost 29 euros , and now it costs 24 euros.





This natural-colored rug has different patterns to help bring the floors to life. Before it cost 299 euros, and now it costs 249 euros.





A short pile rug ideal to put on the sofa area or under the dining table that has a charming vintage oriental flair. Before it cost 119 euros , and now it costs 99 euros.





A tall cabinet that is perfect for increasing storage capacity in the bathroom. Before it cost 119 euros , and now it costs 99 euros.





The Kallax shelf is an Ikea classic. And now, it has a discount. Before it cost 39.99 euros , and now it costs 35 euros.





This smooth and soft upholstered corduroy footrest is the perfect complement to a wing chair, or to put it in the bedroom or dressing room. Before it cost 99 euros , and now it costs 79 euros.





The Ingolf chair is made of solid wood, and you can put it in the kitchen, in the dining room. And if before it cost 50 euros , now it costs 40 euros.

More information | Ikea

In Decoesfera | The best IKEA Christmas decorations for those who don’t like Christmas

It has inspired us

Bathroom column cabinet. Price on Amazon: 75.99 euros.

VASAGLE Bathroom Column Cabinet, Linen Tower, Tall Bathroom Cabinet, Floor Cabinet, with 2 Drawers and 3 Open Shelves, 30 x 30 x 141.5 cm, for Bathroom, Living Room, Kitchen, White BBC66WT

Wool rug. Price on Amazon: 169 euros.

MOLDABELA Outlet – Wool room rugs

Kitchen trolley. Price on Amazon: 42.99 euros.

Kitchen Cart, E-Plus Living 3 Tier Auxiliary Cart, 3 Tier Storage Cart with Locked Wheels, Cart for Kitchen, Bathroom, Bedroom Storage, Paint (White)

Footrest with storage. Price on Amazon: 42.99 euros.

Cube Shaped Seat Footstool Puff Ottoman Chest in Sponge with Solid Wood Legs Square Linen Storage Box Stool with Lid for Storage Dark Gray