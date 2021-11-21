Again, the team of XIAOMIUI returns to provide us with an updated list with all those devices in which Xiaomi is already working towards its adaptation for the arrival of the new version of MIUI, that is, MIUI 13.

In total there will be more than 100 devices, specifically 118, those that apparently will end up receiving MIUI 13 and all its news, from its expected aesthetic change, to other small novelties in the form of functionalities.

Let us remember that among the main news of MIUI 13 we will find a new, more minimalist icon pack, a great variety of widgets and other functionalities that we have been seeing through the beta tester program.

As we can see in the following list made by XIAOMIUI as of November 20, Xiaomi will bring MIUI 13 to a wide variety of devices, including entry-level, mid-range and high-end models:

In addition, this new list shows us those devices that have already received the first stable version of MIUI 13 in testing phase: Xiaomi Mi 11, Mi 11 pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 11 Lite, Xiaomi Mix 4, Redmi K40, K40 Pro, K40 Pro + and K40 Gaming.

As we said, a large number of devices that fortunately will see the news of MIUI 13. Now we just have to wait for its presentation that according to rumors could take place throughout the next December, who knows…