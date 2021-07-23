Technology is there to make people’s lives easier. It is possibly one of the most repeated mantras. However, achieving this is not easy, because the fundamental thing is that it is the technology that adapts to the person, and not the other way around.

For example, let’s think of something we all know, like a smartwatch designed to measure progress in sport. The logical thing is that the clock itself is constantly collecting the data of our activity and if, for example, it detects that we have started to run and we have not previously selected the option to monitor it, it does so independently. That is an example of using technology to make people’s lives easier.

This same example of the usefulness that the use of technology should offer is also closely linked to a second key aspect, which is that this must be invisible. That it is integrated into our way of life and that it eliminates the need to have to be constantly aware.

Securitas Direct is one of the companies that most uses technological innovations applied to security to create ever more sophisticated alarms. Its latest innovation is the Connect me service and it brings together, on the one hand, the usefulness of a service that always keeps us protected and makes things easier for us and, on the other, does it in an invisible way.

New service Connect me in the My Verisure app

The life we ​​lead in this 21st century makes, without a doubt, that we have more and more things on our minds. Between our work, chores, house, family and the endless variables and obligations that we have to handle, it is not uncommon for something to escape us.

The Securitas Direct Connect Me service it will avoid that, precisely, what we do not forget is to connect the alarm. It is a new security solution that, through the My Verisure app that the company offers its customers to manage their security device, allows to receive an alert that warns that the alarm has not been connected. So when the notice is seen, you can connect the alarm from your mobile phone, computer or tablet quickly, easily and easily.

But it is not only about preventing us from forgetting, if not about adapting to our rhythm of life, sometimes chaotic. For example, if we leave home for a moment and, as we think we are going to return soon, we do not connect it. It is easy for that brief outing to get longer and for the home or business to end up spending hours unprotected.

How it works Connect me

But how does the alarm know that we are not at home? Well using the most innovative technology, specifically verification systems through signal processing and Geofencing, which make it possible to determine that there is no activity in the home or business.

If after doing these checks it is concluded that there is no one in the home or business, the Connect me service sends an alert to connect the alarm giving the option to connect it in a single click, wherever the user is.

What is the best of all this? That we as users have not had to do anything. If we have forgotten to set the alarm and we are far away, it is the service itself that alerts us and reminds us that we must connect it.

The service Connect me It comes to give even more functionalities to the My Verisure application, which is constantly updated and evolving at the software level. In addition to connecting and disconnecting the alarm from anywhere, We will also have access to live images, videos and audio to control at all times what happens in the installation, the registration of the entrances and exits of the home or business, or ask for help in any emergency.

Securitas Direct, an alarm and technology company

Along its history, Securitas Direct has been a company that has used technology to improve its alarm systems, and offer maximum protection, not only to homes and commercial premises, but also to people.

In this new Connect Me service, Securitas Direct has used technologies such as signal processing and geofencing. This way, adds an additional layer of proactive security to your alarm systems. This innovation is a clear example of Securitas Direct’s commitment to protecting its clients, avoiding, on the one hand, intrusion into homes and, on the other, making people feel safe at all times.