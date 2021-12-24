The future is today and crazy inventions are no longer just elements of science fiction, now you can find a screen that just by licking it you will savor dishes from any type of cuisine.

Do screens dream of being licked by human beings? The answer is most likely no, but it seems that people do dream of licking screens. No, we are not talking about any kind of philia or disorder. In fact, in principle, this seems to be a new advance when it comes to experiencing restaurants.

And, it is that, it seems that the screens not only serve to show information that can only be perceived by a single sense. Taste can also enter into the equation and this is what Homei Miyashita believes, this Japanese teacher has created a screen that allows you to enjoy the flavor of almost any dish.

This display or, well, machine capable of recreating flavors has a really interesting operation. The first thing that has been done is to make the machine know how different dishes, spices and drinks taste. This has been achieved using electronic and automatic taste sensors.

After obtaining the necessary information about the flavor of the different foods, what the machine does is recreate it by mixing different concentrates and substances, then it is sprayed on a sheet of plastic paper and is transported to the screen so that the user can enjoy its flavor with a simple lick.

Of course, if we are a bit more scrupulous, the machine can also send this sheet of paper to an individual tray to be able to lick with a little more privacy. The inventors comment that their machine can serve so much to be able to experience dishes from restaurants extremely far away.

Although they also speak that being a machine that adapts to what is shown, the possibilities when trying food become almost endless. In fact, the creators themselves say that restaurants will be able to sample the dishes on the menu without having to cook them.

The most surprising thing is that any user who is willing to pay $ 875 will be able to get an idea of ​​the flavors of dishes from movies or series. Without a doubt the TTTV, the name that has been given to this machine, will give a lot to talk about over the years and, it is that, it is still a futuristic concept in the present.