Tom Ford, who served as Gucci’s design director, broke the silence and referred to the soon-to-be-released film House of Gucci.

In the panorama of Hollywood They appear, leaving aside all the superhero movies and geek franchises, some special titles that are shaping up as critical favorites for next year. One of these is House of gucci, the second production of the legendary Ridley scott in the year.

The project will follow the life, excesses and internal struggle for power in the Gucci family, one of the most powerful in the world of fashion. For it, Jared Leto was chosen to give life to Paolo, one of the sons of Aldo, who will be personified by Al Pacino.

For the role, Leto had to take on pounds of makeup, learn Italian, and also lose his fitness. This challenge had already been taken up by the actor on multiple occasions, but Tom Ford, designer, referred to it.

The professional had already been within the brand, he was even the creative director of it. Therefore, he knows very well what he is talking about.

“Both artists are licensed to be absolute hams, and not of the prosciutto variety. They must have fun. Paolo, whom I met on a number of occasions, was really eccentric and did some wacky things, but his general demeanor was certainly not like the crazed and seemingly mentally disabled character from Leto’s performance.”, He mentioned.

The stylist, along with the garment and a few others, have been among those who already had the opportunity to see the tape. However, it will not be long before its official premiere.

In this way, there is a luxurious cast complemented by Adam Driver, Al Pacino, Lady Gaga and Jeremy irons. Thus, a film about the famous fashion family will be released on December 23 internationally in cinemas.

Source: Airmail