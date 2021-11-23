A good sandwich is always a treat, but if we cook it on the grill, it becomes a delicacy. The simplest sandwich makers improve on simple toaster bread, but they cannot be compared to the versatility and results of a good tilting plate grill. Thanks to Black Friday we can check it at home with this Taurus model that can solve many meals, dinners and even breakfasts or snacks.





The Grill & Toast sandwich maker is a simple, functional and compact, something important when deciding to acquire new kitchen appliances to which we must find a space without becoming a junk. In addition, it can be stored in a vertical format and weighs just over a kilo and a half. We have it reduced with a discount of 45% to only 35.99 19.90 euros.

Taurus 968419000 Grill & Toast – Sandwich maker with non-stick grill plates, 700 W, tilting lid, fixed locking hook, grease tray, black

The 23 cm long and 14.5 cm wide of its plates allow to prepare two sandwiches at the same time or a large sandwich or panini type, leaving the surface well toasted and caramelised using the minimum of fat, since they are non-stick and have a drip tray. As the lids are tiltable with a fixed hook, it allows a wide range of thicknesses to toast and melt well-loaded sandwiches, leaving them extremely crunchy.

We can actually get out of the pan and cook on their plates too meats, vegetables, fish, or fruits, being able to use the skewer format without problems. To clean it, you just have to wait for it to cool down and wipe it with a damp cloth, another advantage.

