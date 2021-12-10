The main difference between the two is in its price, since, although the first has similar properties, it will have a much lower cost. Something similar to what we already saw with the Galaxy S20 series. After supposedly leaking everything that will be this new mobile phone, rumors suggest that Android 12 would come pre-installed from the factory. So you wouldn’t have to wait to enjoy the new features of the latest version of Google’s operating system.
Ready for action
There is no doubt that this fact represents a very good news for those who are waiting for the arrival of the new Galaxy S21 FE. Have in your hand the possibility of enjoying the latest version of Android no need to wait it is a clear advantage.
The Android 12 deployment It has already started on the mobile phones of the South Korean company. In fact, the first to receive it have been the belonging to the Galaxy S21 family in its entirety, while the rest will have to wait to see how the update is released progressively.
Not to mention that will also bring with it One UI 4.0, the most current version of Samsung’s customization layer. This means that this device will become the alternative ideal for savoring the software both from Google and the company itself.
Three years of updates
Be careful, because this is not all. The simple fact of having the most recent version of the software from the American company means that the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE would be updated to Android 15 based on the update policy of the Korean technology giant. This is no small feat, because if true it would become a safe bet both in terms of performance and software.
It is quite ironic to think that those who are currently the top of the range of the brand will only reach up to Android 14, since its launch was carried out under version 11 of the system.
This means that the cheapest S21 series option will become a best long-term alternative. However, it is anticipated that the new Galaxy S22 family will also be announced shortly, which we assume will also have the latest version incorporated.
When will it be released?
At the moment, Samsung has not made public no official information about it, but the arrival of this Galaxy S21 FE is an open secret. Everything seems to indicate that his arrival would occur at early next year 2022.
Basically, because at first its launch was scheduled for this year, but for reasons that are unknown, possibly the shortage of chips, the company preferred to keep its appearance on hold.