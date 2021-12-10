The main difference between the two is in its price, since, although the first has similar properties, it will have a much lower cost. Something similar to what we already saw with the Galaxy S20 series. After supposedly leaking everything that will be this new mobile phone, rumors suggest that Android 12 would come pre-installed from the factory. So you wouldn’t have to wait to enjoy the new features of the latest version of Google’s operating system.

Ready for action

There is no doubt that this fact represents a very good news for those who are waiting for the arrival of the new Galaxy S21 FE. Have in your hand the possibility of enjoying the latest version of Android no need to wait it is a clear advantage.

The Android 12 deployment It has already started on the mobile phones of the South Korean company. In fact, the first to receive it have been the belonging to the Galaxy S21 family in its entirety, while the rest will have to wait to see how the update is released progressively.