Media Markt has lowered the price of one of the most attractive Samsung phones, quite powerful and also with 5G.

Samsung constantly renews its catalog with one goal: to reach all ranges and to do so in a sufficient way to compete with the strength of other Android firms, such as Xiaomi, realme, Oppo and OnePlus.

In the upper-mid-range it has a top mobile, first-rate and with leading-edge features. We talk about Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, that we have been able to prove in their analysis and that now Media Markt has lowered a lot in an offer that leaves them in 569 euros.

Although it is a high cost, it is worth it if you look at everything it offers, such as a panel 120 Hz AMOLED, a Snapdragon 865 processor and also the best connectivity available today.

The new Samsung S20 has a 120 Hz screen, as well as 5G and WiFi 6 connectivity, so it adds seamless connectivity to its well-known features.

It has 5G and also has something that may be even more important, WiFi 6, which first requires the purchase a compatible router, but that greatly improves the quality of the internet connection at home.

For power you can ask very little more, since its chip allows it to run absolutely any Android application or game, and it has a long time to go, for several years more likely.

What’s more, the quality of its cameras is excellent, and we have also been able to test it in the review, with good results even at night and in low-light scenes.



Without a doubt, especially now that the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G is on sale, it is one of the best Samsung phones to buy in 2021, below the limits of the Korean firm’s range but standing out against other price smartphones. Similary.

Media Markt sends it to your home, although you can also choose to have free pick-up at their physical stores, something that in many cases can be much faster.