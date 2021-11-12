Sabritas Mexico seeks to celebrate the international day of rural women with a new Bell With Aislinn Derbez.

Food brands in Mexico abound with endless options to choose from for consumers, among which they can choose a wide variety to meet different needs, however there are some that have managed to generate greater relevance in social networks. Statista shows in its study on the food brands with the highest number of Twitter followers in Mexico during March 2021 that Doritos Mx dominates this sector with 126.93 thousand followers, Potato Sabritas in second place with 121.59 thousand followers, Nutrioli in third with 107.87 Barcel México with 95.59 thousand and Bimbo México with 73.98 thousand.

Are brands have managed to position themselves among the favorites in Mexico, since we can even find them present in most stores or retail companies in the country. Despite this, they have not managed to position themselves in that way in the consumer’s mind only through the sale of their products, but they constantly carry out different campaigns in order to show their concern before Mexican society, as well as the values ​​of their branding and using public figures to attract the attention of your audience.

Sabritas Mexico celebrate the International Day of Women Rural with his Bell where it recognizes the work of women in the field, under the motto “Made with the best we have: Our people“; thus, Sabritas gives voice to its fourth ingredient that is not seen, but is felt and gives life to the throats of Mexican consumers.

His campaign bears the name of “The fourth ingredient“, Where it aims to promote and empower more women to participate in the country’s agriculture, as well as inspire the generation that is already part of the change. According to Salvador Padrín, Sr. Director of Sabritas:

“At Sabritas we know that our snacks are made with potatoes, oil and a little salt, but there is a fourth ingredient, one that is often not seen but is felt: the talent and love of our people. With this commercial we seek to recognize and honor the work of the hundreds of women farmers who work in the fields and dedicate themselves every day to give their best to make the best snacks in Mexico, because without our people, there would simply be no Sabritas ” .

Similarly, Tania García, Grouper de Sabritas, mentioned that:

“For more than 75 years, Sabritas has worked with Mexican farmers to offer the best snacks on the market. This commercial is a deserved tribute to each of the hands behind our product. We are very proud of the work of our people, who are the heart of our snacks ”

For the realization of this Bell joined “the voices of the field”, his collaborators and farmers, as well as Aislinn Derbez to share their stories. Within this campaign, Sabritas it would be “giving back” to the Mexican population part of what it has earned, in addition to showing itself socially responsible. You can see the campaign video at this link.

This Bell It would be added within others where brands have tried to raise awareness in order to generate a change and see themselves as socially responsible to consumers. A few months ago Mastercard had made a presence when carrying out its marketing campaign with which it would seek to make a change in the thinking of the population and raise awareness about the extinction of some wild animals, by using their image of these in some cards with the expiration date (the same estimate of the animals).