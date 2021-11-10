A few months ago Lidl released a shirt press that caused a real sensation, as we only had to put them on the mannequin and they would iron themselves. The commotion was such that they sold out in a short time and we had to look for options on Amazon or similar to get one.

Well today we have found something similar but, in our opinion, more useful. It is a steam iron that includes a accessory where to place our shirts or t-shirts and iron them more easily. It is not as “magical” or instant as in the Lidl ironer, but it is more versatile, since we can use it to iron all kinds of things.

The plate in question is the Rowenta Access Steam Care DR9100, the best-selling model on Amazon and that we have found with a 30% discount at El Corte Inglés for 115 euros 79 euros.





The iron has 1,600 W power and heats up quickly (in 40 seconds according to the brand itself). It has a removable 200 ml tank for ironing without having to constantly refill it. Has a continuous steam function which makes ironing much easier, since we do not have to hold the button continuously.

Includes all the accessories shown in the photo: a brush for thicker fabrics, a hook to hang on the door, a accessory for delicates and what interests us most, a vertical table.





With this table -and with the help of the hook for the door- we can hang shirts or t-shirts on the door of the room and iron them more easily. Since it avoids us having to worry about having a traditional ironing board and offers the same results, depending on the brand.

Rowenta Access Steam Care DR9100 Vertical Plank with Vertical Board

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed either by the brands or by the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

In Decosfera | The dry cleaner at home: LG launches a steam cabinet that sanitizes, refreshes, eliminates odors, dries and irons all types of garments

In Decosfera | How to choose the iron that makes the (tough) task of ironing as easy as possible