One of the most innovative robot vacuum cleaners from Cecotec surprises with its price, which has just dropped by almost half by adding one of the most useful gadgets in the sector for free.

Many people have already experienced the comfort of having a robot vacuum cleaner at home, and it is that these devices have been sweeping sales for many years, so for some people the time has come to change theirs for one that improves performance, and the there are at fairly competitive prices.

An example of this is the new model that Cecotec has recently put on sale, the Conga 2290 Ultra Home, a robot vacuum cleaner that in addition to vacuuming scrubs, but above all it stands out because includes in its price a charging base with self-emptying tank, and for only 299 euros on Amazon and in your official store.



This robot vacuum cleaner includes a charging and self-emptying base, which allows you to program it and forget about cleaning its tank. Also, it is quite powerful and has a good battery.

In both stores shipping is totally free and fast from Spain, so they compete on equal terms.

It is quite a bargain that allows you to forget about the daily cleaning of your robot vacuum cleaner, one of the most thankless tasks of these devices. You just have to activate the cleaning, either via app, physical button or with voice commands, and let the robot do its thing.

Once it finishes vacuuming your entire house and returns to its charging base, it will automatically deposit everything vacuumed in the base, being completely ready to clean again if necessary.

It has a quite remarkable power, of 2,100 Pa, so can clean all types of floors without problems, also carpets and rugs and pet hair, one of the main reasons why many people buy a robot vacuum cleaner.

It automatically maps the house to optimize cleaning time to the maximum and choose the shortest route, being able to divide the virtual map into different rooms, in case at any time you want your Conga to vacuum only one of them.

If you live in a house with several floors, you should not worry since it supports two different maps and has a virtual wall, a safeguard that prevents it from being thrown down the stairs.

The scrubbing mode requires filling your water tank and also using the wet mop included in the pack, common in all robot vacuum cleaner models that also scrub.