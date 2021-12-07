One of the most annoying inconveniences when we are sitting quietly on the sofa at home watching TV is that the remote control run out of batteries. It is a matter of simple resolution, as long as we have spare batteries.

However, there are also other types of solutions such as the option proposed Omni Remotes with its new model Model P and that offers, in a controller with a futuristic design of only 10 mm thick, a system of automatic recharge based on the light collection solar.





Although this company does not sound like anything to most of us, it is a manufacturer with a lot of tradition in the television and multimedia equipment market with more than 25 years in America, Asia and Europe manufacturing conventional remote controls for brands such as T&T , Sky UK, Airtel, Vodafone, Foxtel, Xiaomi and Hisense.

His new Model P goes a step further in performance with respect to traditional models by completely dispense with the classic alkaline batteries and of the batteries that we can recharge externally by USB (something that would not have been bad for emergencies either).

The idea is that your photovoltaic cells can produce a “perpetual” operation of the equipment, understanding this as that we can use it as long as the remote is exposed to a “sufficient” amount of light for 8 hours a day inside the house and without having to carry it through the windows so that it recharges better since the light that enters an average home should be enough.





In fact, in the event that we left it completely in the dark, according to its creators we would have up to 4 months of operation autonomous.

It is not the first time that solar charging technology has reached remote controls. For example, last year Samsung surprised with a model for its high-end TVs, but unlike the Korean model, this Model P completely hides the solar cells under its housing so that at first glance it is like a conventional remote control.

The Omni remote control will be compatible with technologies such as Bluetooth, infrared and it will work with voice commands. In addition, it will be designed to come standard with televisions and multimedia equipment that implement the operating system Android TV, although at the moment no specific brands or models have been identified.

